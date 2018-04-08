  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Ambulance, Ambulance Chase, Los Angeles, Southern California, Stolen Ambulance

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police have recovered an ambulance stolen while its paramedic crew was assessing a patient in downtown Los Angeles.

Officials say the ambulance was found early Sunday a few miles from where it was stolen. There was no immediate word of any arrests.

City fire spokeswoman Amy Bastman says a second ambulance was dispatched to the original scene downtown and transported the patient to a hospital.

City News Service says it’s the second ambulance stolen within the past week.  Earlier this week a woman stole an ambulance and lead police on a chase.

 

