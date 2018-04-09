  • CBS13On Air

LOS ANGELES (AP) – A former JetBlue flight attendant who ran from security after ditching 60 pounds of cocaine at Los Angeles International Airport has been sentenced to time served.

Marsha Gay Reynolds pleaded guilty last year to conspiracy to possess and distribute cocaine. She was arrested in March 2016.

Citing her cooperation with prosecutors, a judge on Monday sentenced Reynolds to time she has already served in custody. City News Service reports she is likely to be released shortly. She’ll spend three years on supervised release.

The Transportation Security Administration says Reynolds was selected for a random security screening at LAX.

Moments later, authorities said, Reynolds dropped her carry-on luggage, kicked off her heels, fled down an upward-moving escalator and out of the terminal. She surrendered in New York days later.

 

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

