Reno Bighorns, Sacramento Kings, Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) – The Sacramento Kings are relocating their G League team to Stockton.

The move, which needs to be approved by the NBA, will begin next season.

Since 2008, the Kings have been affiliated with the Reno Bighorns. The Kings bought a controlling interest in the team back in 2016.

The Kings say the relocated G League team plans to play their home games at the Stockton Arena.

No new name for the relocated team has been announced so far, but the Kings say one “that reflects the marks and history of the parent club in Sacramento” will be unveiled by spring. The Reno Bighorns were named after Nevada’s state animal, the desert bighorn sheep.

Formerly known as the NBA Development League (D-League), G League teams feature players seeking to hone their skills to try and make it onto the NBA squad.

The Kings say they will be holding a job fair in Stockton for the team in the coming weeks.

