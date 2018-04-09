  • CBS13On Air

OAKDALE (CBS13) – Officers are investigating a death in front of Stanislaus Culinary Arts Institute Monday morning.

The incident happened just after 6 a.m.

Officers say they responded to the scene after a report of someone trying to steal wires from the Wakefield Drive campus. An unresponsive man was soon found lying on the ground near an electrical box that supplies power to the school.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

Investigators believe the man was tampering with the electrical connections just before he died.

Authorities have only identified the man as a 44-year-old believed to be homeless.

 

 

