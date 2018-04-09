SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The brother of a man shot to death by Sacramento Police is speaking out about his mental health issues and the need for more resources in underserved communities.

Stevante Clark spoke to CBS13 just days after he received in-patient mental health treatment following an incident at a local hotel.

Clearly grieving his brother Stephon’s death, Stevante says he’s numb, doesn’t feel and can’t sleep. Stephon was the second brother he’s lost.

While Stevante is regretful and embarrassed about some of his behavior over the last few weeks, he wants the world to know he’s not crazy, but he does need mental help.

“I hate my life,” he said.

Clark says he received two days of inpatient mental health treatment at UC Davis Medical Center last week after police responded to a disturbance call at the Greens Hotel on Del Paso Boulevard.

“I turned myself into the mental health institution; the police came to check on me, but I kind of forced them,” he said.

Stevante says he and his family were staying at the hotel for a sense of privacy after two weeks of protests. But on the morning of April 1, two weeks to the day of his brother’s death, the pain was too much. He says he lost it, causing damage to the hotel room.

When asked if he had a mental health issue, he said, “Yes, PTSD? I’m not smart enough to know that. I know I’m not crazy.”

“Something is very wrong up there; I can admit that, but I’m not out here doing crazy, stupid belligerent things. I’m trying to take care of my family,” he said.

As Stephon’s death became international news and sparked a call for change and justice, Stevante’s pain has played out for the country to see. he’s made several emotional appearances at rallies and at his brother’s funeral that he says he was quickly criticized for.

“To my community, to my mayor, to my city, if I made you look bad I apologize,” he said.

The 25-year-old says the last three weeks have been hell. While he hasn’t watched the full body camera video of the night his younger brother was shot and killed in the backyard of their grandmother’s Meadowview home, he can’t escape the images and sounds.

“Seeing the gunshots, hearing it, every time we turn on the TV it’s there,” he said.

Stevante admits he needs help and is advocating for more mental health resources for underserved communities.

“The people who have mental health issues, they don’t listen to them,” he said. “I want Sacramento to be the model of how to get things together after these tragedies happen.”

He wants to work with a mental health professional he trusts, but right now his focus is on his family and working to uphold his brother’s legacy and get justice for Stephon Clark.

While he holds a lot of anger and hate toward the two officers involved in the death of his brother and hopes that justice is served, Stevante Clark says he doesn’t hate all officers. He used to be a security guard and holds a lot of respect for the work officers do.

He hopes his brother didn’t die in vain and that change will come.