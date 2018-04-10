WATCH LIVE:Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg faces lawmakers over privacy scandal
Filed Under:Cal Poly San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO (AP) — Hundreds of students at California Polytechnic State University held an emergency town hall at the San Luis Obispo campus to denounce racism and intolerance after social media posts showed a fraternity member in blackface and others dressed as gangster stereotypes and throwing gang signs.

The Tribune reports students demanded action during the meeting Monday night.

The Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity has been placed on interim suspension while the university reviews the situation.

Cal Poly Dean of Students Kathleen McMahon said in a news release that racism and hate are unwelcome and the university is focused on enhancing diversity.

In a statement to the school newspaper, the Mustang News, the fraternity said it was sorry and embarrassed “for failing to recognize the racial impacts this brought forth.”

