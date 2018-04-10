WATCH LIVE:Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg faces lawmakers over privacy scandal
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS13 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Death Valley, endangered species

DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK (AP) – Federal officials say a rare desert wildflower that only grows in Death Valley National Park is no longer endangered.

The U.S. Department of the Interior says the Eureka Valley evening primrose is no longer in need of protection.

The large flower with white petals and green leaves can be spotted on the sandy desert floor of the Eureka Valley area on the California side of the enormous park.

The primrose has adapted to life in one of the hottest places on Earth by blooming at night and taking advantage of pollinators such as moths that avoid the heat of day.

Officials said last week that the flower’s recovery stems from restricting recreation and educating visitors under the Wilderness Act.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s