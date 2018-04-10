WATCH LIVE:Leaders address police use of force policy at Sacramento city council meeting
LOS ANGELES (AP) – A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press that Dodger Stadium will host the 2020 All-Star Game.

A news conference with Commissioner Rob Manfred is set for the ballpark on Wednesday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the official announcement was upcoming.

Dodger Stadium lasted held the All-Star Game in 1980. Four players from the Los Angeles Dodgers, Steve Garvey, Davey Lopes, Bill Russell and Reggie Smith, were in the starting lineup for the National League in a 4-2 win.

This year’s All-Star Game will be in Washington on July 17. The 2019 All-Star Game will be in Cleveland.

