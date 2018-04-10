ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Police in Elk Grove are renewing a search for a man and child after a person spotted the two engaged in suspicious activity on Monday.

According to officers, the man – who is described to be in his mid-20s – and the child were last seen running southbound on the trail adjacent to Red Fox and Saints Simons Court.

Update- We have not located the male adult or the child. At this point the relationship between the two is unknown. Officers are still in the area canvassing the neighborhood. — EGPD (@ElkGrovePD) April 10, 2018

The person who spotted the pair in the bushes said the man grabbed the boy – believed to be about five-years-old – and ran away.

A helicopter was brought in to help in the search, which was ultimately called off just before 10 p.m.

The relationship between the man and the child is unknown at this point.

Officers will continue the search Tuesday morning.