LOS ANGELES (CBS13) – Governor Jerry Brown endorsed longtime U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein in her re-election bid.

Governor Brown said: “More than ever, we need Dianne Feinstein’s steady leadership in the US Senate — she’s exactly the right person to ensure that Trump is held accountable. Dianne will continue to stand up for immigrants and fight to protect our healthcare and the environment. I’m glad to endorse her for reelection.”

Senator Feinstein, a Democrat, has held the seat since 1992. She’s also gotten endorsements from fellow Senator Kamala Harris, former Senator Barbara Boxer and Rep. Nancy Pelosi. She is running against 31 others in the June 5th primary, including former State Senate President Kevin de León. The top 2 candidates, regardless of political affiliation, will compete in the November 6th election.

