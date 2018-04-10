SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A review of Sacramento police policy sparked emotional testimony inside city hall Tuesday night.

Council chambers were packed as the mayor, council members, and policy chief discussed changes to police policy following the deadly shooting of Stephon Clark.

Sixty-three members of the public also signed up to speak.

The meeting started with Chief Daniel Hahn discussing current police policy and declaring he was open to any changes to prevent another shooting, like the one that killed Stephon Clark.

“In my swearing-in ceremony in August I said I came home to make a real change and make a positive difference for all people in Sacramento,” Hahn said.

Hahn also relayed a lesson he says he learned from his mom.

“My mother taught me the work that matters is seldom the work that is easy,” Hahn said.

Before the council meeting started, Hahn could be seen in a cordial exchange inside chambers with Stevante Clark, the brother of the Stephon Clark.

In a strange moment later Stevante Clark sat next to the chief during testimony and put a foot up on a desk.

Clark was the first of the public speakers and told the chamber he is suffering from mental health issues, following the shooting death of his brother.

“My heart is gone,” Stevante Clark said.

Members of the public came one by one— many calling for the officers who shot Stephon Clark to be fired.

Sacramento City Councilman Larry Carr called for a new policy to drug test officers following critical incidents, and he asked Hahn for PTSD assessments on all Sacramento police officers.

“I would imagine some of the incidents that officers have to face are very disturbing to them and may cause them to react a different way after they experienced some many negative incidents,” Carr said.

Mayor Darrell Steinberg also asked the police chief to develop a foot-chase policy and provide council with answers about when helicopters should be used in suspect searches.

Hahn is expected to report back to the council with a policy review in the next several weeks.

He also said sometime next week there would be additional police video of the shooting released.