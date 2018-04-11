SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Gas prices are expected to increase 14% this summer compared to last. That would push the average price for a gallon of gas in California to just over $4.

The Energy Information Administration released the report Tuesday. The agency considers April until September the summer driving season.

Summer prices are typically higher due to consumer demand; however, this spike is mostly due to higher crude oil prices.

Last summer drivers nationwide paid $2.41 for a gallon of regular gas. This summer the average is expected to be $2.74 a gallon. That’s a 33 cent increase. On April 11, 2018, according to AAA, the average gallon of regular gas costs $2.66.

The prices are much higher in California. AAA reports drivers statewide are paying an average of $3.52 a gallon. Last month we paid $3.37 a gallon. A year ago at this time the price per gallon was $2.99.

This region is seeing a bit of a break. Sacramento drivers are currently paying $3.43 a gallon. Stockton’s average price is $3.42 a gallon. Modesto comes in with the lowest price at $3.35 a gallon.

California recorded its highest average price on October 9, 2012 when drivers paid $4.67 a gallon.