SAN JOSE (KPIX) – There are some new political signs along U.S. Highway 101 in San Jose that have some drivers doing a double take.

It’s not something you’d expect to see in the Bay Area, let alone liberal Silicon Valley, but just off U.S. Highway 101 near the Interstate Highway 880 interchange is an electronic billboard — on private property — with a slew of political slogans. Next to it is an election sign for ‘Trump 2020.’

A man identifying himself as the owner of the property where the sign is posted told the Bay Area News Group, “This is such anti-Trump territory. We wanted to support Trump. Go Trump.”

ALSO READ: Feds Raid Trump Lawyer’s Office, Seize Documents Tied To Stormy Daniels Payment

So far it hasn’t gone over well.

On Tuesday, the electronic sign was riddled with holes. There have been reports that it was egged recently.

We spoke with some San Jose residents about the signs.

“A lot of people around here don’t really like Trump,” said resident James Engelhardt. “It just shows how angry people are.”

Two Trump supporters, tow truck drivers, who wouldn’t give KPIX 5 their last names weren’t surprised by the vandalism.

Resident Henry said, “He’s supporting the President, I don’t see anything wrong with that.”

ALSO READ: Trump Once Fought Measure Requiring Sprinklers In Buildings

Resident Mike said, “To destroy somebody’s property just because you don’t like what it is, just keep driving.”

Another San Jose resident, Cindy Gilbert, said her biggest problem is with its timing.

“The sign seems a little premature,” Gilbert said. “It’s not even the midterms yet.”

As far as whether it’ll make a difference politically, Engelhardt said, “No, No way. For eggs it’ll be a nice impact.”

[H/T CBS San Francisco]