SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Veterans might get their own California license plates soon.

Senator Ted Gaines introduced Senate Bill 1357 to create the new specialty plate. It passed the Senate Committee on Veterans Affairs Wednesday morning.

The Veteran license plate would only be issued to those who served in the military. A current version, called the “Honorary Veterans” plate, is issued to current service members, veterans, their family members and military supporters.

The money raised from the sale of the proposed plate would go to County Veterans Service Veteran Offices.

The National Center for Veterans Analysis and Statistics reports there were 1,789,862 veterans in California as of 2016.