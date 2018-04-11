SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Paul Goldschmidt left his slump in San Francisco.

Goldschmidt and John Ryan Murphy hit home runs, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Giants 7-3 on Wednesday to take two of three at AT&T Park.

The Diamondbacks won their fourth straight series to start a season for the first time since beginning play in 1998.

“We’re confident, but there’s a lot of games to go,” Goldschmidt said. “We know how tough this division is, how tough these guys are, the Dodgers, Rockies, Padres – it’s not going to be easy.”

Goldschmidt was batting .100 (3 for 30) through his first eight games. He drove in three runs in the finale, and the five-time All-Star finished 5 for 12 in the series with two homers.

“We know that if it was the middle of the season, it’d be nothing that’d be talked about,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said of Goldschmidt’s slump. “It’s just a little bit magnified when you start the season and you see that average up there. He’s going to be fine. Today was a great day.”

Goldschmidt’s second home run in as many days came against Andrew Suarez (0-1), who made his major league debut. The 25-year-old left-hander had retired his first 10 batters before Ketel Marte singled in the fourth. Goldschmidt followed with his home run.

Suarez gave up four runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings, struck out seven and walked none. He left to a standing ovation.

“It was great, I haven’t had one of those, ever,” Suarez said. “It felt really good.”

The Giants started pitchers making their debuts on consecutive days for only the second time since moving to San Francisco for the 1958 season. Tyler Beede opened Tuesday.

Fernando Salas (2-1) pitched a scoreless inning in relief of starter Robbie Ray.

Ray struck out six and gave up three runs, five hits and three walks in 4 2/3 innings.

Buster Posey homered off Ray in the fifth.

SUITE VIEW

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo served a one-game suspension on Tuesday for his role in an altercation with Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina on Sunday.

“It was hard being away from the guys, totally different perspective,” Lovullo said. “I got a chance to see the sun setting on the bay, I saw all sorts of things that I would never pay attention to because your mind is able wander a little bit more, around the sixth or seventh inning my heart started pumping and I was paying attention to caring about the game as if I were in the dugout.”

NOTES

The Giants brought in Jose Alou, the scout who signed Suarez, to Wednesday’s game. Alou is the son of former Giants manager Felipe Alou. . Former Giants catcher and Diamondbacks manager Bob Brenly threw out the ceremonial first pitch. He managed the Diamondbacks to the 2001 World Series championship. Giants manager Bruce Bochy said Beede will stay with the team and will start Sunday’s game against the Padres.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: After an off-day on Thursday, Zack Greinke (0-1, 5.06) will face his former team when Arizona opens a three-game series against the Dodgers in Los Angeles.

Giants: RHP Chris Stratton (0-1, 4.35 ERA) will pitch the open a 10-game homestand in San Diego on Thursday.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: OF David Peralta was out Wednesday’s lineup to rest a left hand injury he suffered in spring training that’s still bothering him, manager Torey Lovullo said. . RHP Randall Delgado (left oblique strain) threw 22 pitches in a rehab assignment with Single-A Visalia on Tuesday.

Giants: LHP Madison Bumgarner (left pinky fracture) was transferred to the 60-day DL so the Giants could put Suarez on the 40-man roster. … The Giants optioned LHP Steven Okert to Triple-A Sacramento. … LHP Will Smith (Tommy John surgery) and RHP Jeff Samardzija (right pectoral strain) are to make rehab starts with Class A San Jose on Thursday and Saturday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.