SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Jerry Reynolds, the Sacramento Kings’ color analyst, will be stepping away from full-time broadcasting.

Reynolds made the announcement during the Kings Insider Podcast on Wednesday.

The 74-year-old has held many positions with the Kings, including a stint as head coach and general manager. Reynolds and Grant Napear have been the Kings’ main broadcast team for the past twenty seasons.

According to the report, Reynolds decided to step away over health concerns.

Former Kings player Doug Christie, who was subbing alongside Napear several times over the past few seasons, will be taking Reynolds’ place.