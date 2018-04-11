WATCH LIVE:Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg faces second day of questioning from lawmakers on Capitol Hill
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:abortion, Rocklin

ROCKLIN (CBS13) – Students at Rocklin High School are planning to participate in a pro-life walkout on Wednesday.

This comes weeks after a teacher was placed on administrative leave.

Last month, as thousands of students across the country walked out of class demanding strict gun laws in honor of the parkland shooting victims, history teacher Julianne Benzel was placed on administrative leave.

Benzel said she started a discussion among her students as to whether school officials would also allow students time out of class for a demonstration to raise awareness about lives lost to abortion.

Inspired by his teacher’s question, one student decided he would find an answer by planning an anti-abortion walkout.

Organizers say the walkout will begin at 10 a.m. Students plan to walk out of class for 17 minutes to raise awareness on abortions.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s