ROCKLIN (CBS13) – Students at Rocklin High School are planning to participate in a pro-life walkout on Wednesday.

This comes weeks after a teacher was placed on administrative leave.

Last month, as thousands of students across the country walked out of class demanding strict gun laws in honor of the parkland shooting victims, history teacher Julianne Benzel was placed on administrative leave.

Benzel said she started a discussion among her students as to whether school officials would also allow students time out of class for a demonstration to raise awareness about lives lost to abortion.

Inspired by his teacher’s question, one student decided he would find an answer by planning an anti-abortion walkout.

Organizers say the walkout will begin at 10 a.m. Students plan to walk out of class for 17 minutes to raise awareness on abortions.