ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Police in Roseville are investigating after a man reportedly tried to kidnap an 11-year-old girl in a parking lot.

The incident happened on Monday around 7 p.m. Roseville police say the girl was in the parking lot between Staples and Costco along Stanford Ranch Road when a man blindfolded her.

The girl says she was walked through the parking lot, apparently towards a dirty white panel van.

The girl was able to get away and then told her parents.

Officers searched the area and could not find witnesses or surveillance videos of the alleged incident. However, police are still asking anyone who was in the Costco/Sprouts/Staples parking lot around that time to call them.