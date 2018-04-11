SUTHERLAND, Neb. (AP) – Authorities say a Kentucky man died after a semitrailer crossed an Interstate 80 median and struck his pickup truck in western Nebraska.

The collision occurred Tuesday night, about 2 miles east (3 kilometers) of Sutherland in Lincoln County. The Nebraska State Patrol says 46-year-old Steven Freeman died. He lived in Nicholasville, Kentucky. The semitrailer driver was identified as 63-year-old Gerald Childs, of Sacramento, California. The patrol says he refused medical treatment.

The patrol says Childs was heading west when his truck crossed the median, struck the eastbound pickup and then rolled onto a side. It’s unclear why the big rig crossed into the oncoming traffic.

 

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

