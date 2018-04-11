  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMCriminal Minds
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    00:02 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:02 AMComics Unleashed
    View All Programs

TOKYO (AP) – Takata Corp., the Japanese air bag maker embroiled in a massive recall, says the acquisition by U.S. mobility safety company Key Safety Systems has been completed, and the president resigned.

Takata President Shigehisa Takada said Thursday in a statement he has resigned as president and chairman, replaced by Yoichiro Nomura, chief financial officer, effective Wednesday.

Takata went into rehabilitation proceedings last year, slammed by the massive costs and sales damage from defective Takata air bag inflators, which can explode with too much force and spew shrapnel into a vehicle’s drivers and passengers.

At least 22 deaths and more than 180 injuries have been linked to the defect. Some 50 million Takata air bag inflators have been recalled in the United States and millions more globally. But many repairs remain undone.

 

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s