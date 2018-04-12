SANTA CLARA (KPIX) — San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster, a young star who was viewed as a key blocking block for the team’s defense, was charged Thursday with felony domestic violence and possession of an assault weapon, prosecutors announced.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office said the charges stem from an alleged attack on his live-in girlfriend at the couple’s Los Gatos home on Feb. 11.

Prosecutors said Foster was charged with three felonies — domestic violence with an allegation that he inflicted great bodily injury, forcefully preventing a victim from reporting a crime and illegal possession of an assault weapon.

The 28-year-old is also charged with misdemeanor possession of a large caliber weapon. If found guilty, he could be sentenced to 11 years in prison.

“Our focus is on holding accountable those who hurt their intimate partners,” said deputy DA Kevin Smith in a prepared statement. “Our office handles between four and five thousand domestic violence cases each year. We only hope that this case illuminates the tragic regularity of the rest.”