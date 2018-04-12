PINE GROVE (CBS13) – Authorities say they found three bodies inside of an Amador County home early Thursday morning in a suspected double murder-suicide.

The incident happened a home along Hilltop Street in the Pine Grove area.

The Amador County Sheriff’s Department says deputies responded just after 3 a.m. to investigate a possible suicide. The deputies soon found three people dead inside the home.

All three had apparent gunshot wounds, deputies say.

The three have been identified by the Amador County sheriff as 60-year-old Richard Thayer II, 26-year-old Jacob Jedidiah Thayer and 27-year-old Marie Ann Leonetti. Detectives have said not how, if at all, the three are related.

Detectives are still at the scene investigating.