VACAVILLE (CBS13) — A clothing store owner accused of using his business as a front for selling drugs to nearby high school students has been sentenced to 11 years in prison.

Maurice Antoine Jefferson, 50 of Vacaville, was sentenced after his January guilty plea to marijuana possession with the intent to distribute, as well as firearm possession by a felon and cocaine distribution.

Prosecutors say Jefferson operated the store Shredders Federation out of a strip mall near Will C. Wood High School. At the time of the arrest, prosecutors say Jefferson reported he sold $12,000 to $13,000 of clothing a month out of his store. They were quick to point out the dust on the unsold clothes on his shelves.

Neighboring business owners say they didn’t see much business going in or out of the store.

Jefferson faced up to 60 years in prison under his original charges.