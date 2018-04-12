ESCALON (CBS13) – Police say three men suspected of robbing a Rite Aid were arrested after a chase on Wednesday.

The incident started a little after 4 p.m. According to the Escalon Police Department, two of the suspects jumped the counter and stolen some prescription meds. The group then took off in an SUV.

An officer spotted the suspects as they were leaving and tried to pull them over, but the driver hit the gas.

Once the suspects got onto Highway 99, the chase was taken over by California Highway Patrol. The suspects eventually stopped near Cherryland Avenue, north of Waterloo Road, when their car was disabled.

The suspects tried to get out and run, police say, but all three were soon arrested.

The suspects have been identified as 24-year-old Myles Gilmer, 19-year-old Tyler Davis and 19-year-old Damaria Brown. All three are from the Sacramento area, police say. They’re facing charges of robbery and felony evasion.

Police say the car they were in was stolen out of Sacramento just before the incident.