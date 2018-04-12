UNDATED (AP) — The NBA has released the first-round playoff schedule, and the reigning NBA champs will host the postseason opener.

Game 1 between Golden State and San Antonio opens the slate on Saturday at noon — a somewhat unusual time tip-off for the Warriors.

The Warriors-Spurs game will be followed Saturday by three other openers — Washington-Toronto, Miami-Philadelphia and New Orleans-Portland.

On Sunday, the games are Milwaukee-Boston, Indiana-Cleveland, Utah-Oklahoma City and Minnesota-Houston.

Game 2s will be held Monday through Wednesday. Game 3s start Thursday, and all Game 7s — if necessary — would be on April 28 and 29.

The NBA Finals are set to begin on May 31.