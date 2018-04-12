Comedian, actor, and global superstar @KevinHart4real will host CBS’ new TV competition TKO: TOTAL KNOCK OUT! Learn about the larger-than-life competition series premiering this summer: https://t.co/JNO7gbMOrZ #TKO pic.twitter.com/X5CPxBAIup — CBS (@CBS) April 12, 2018

Kevin Hart is coming to CBS. The comedian and actor will host a brand new show called “TKO: Total Knock Out”, premiering this summer. The one-hour obstacle course competition will feature one player racing through difficult obstacles while four other contestants attempt to prevent that person from completing the course. The show will be a combination of physical and funny and the top two players advance to the final showdown as they battle for a cash prize. The show will be executive produced by Hart and Mark Burnett.

“This show is perfectly aligned with my global brand.” said Hart in a press release. “The minute Mark Burnett pitched me, I got it and we decided to work together. This has the potential to make me look tall.”

The series will be 10 episodes and this is the first time Hart will be hosting a show in his career on network television.