DETROIT (CBS13) – Uber will now require drivers to undergo criminal background checks. The company announced a string of new safety features Thursday morning in a blog on its website.

CEO Dara Khosrowshahi wrote the company has conducted criminal checks and driving record screening on potential drivers since Uber started nearly nine years ago. Now Uber will also run background and driving checks on drivers every year. The ridesharing company will also invest in new technology to quickly identify any new offenses and determine whether a driver is still eligible to accept rides.

Uber will also update its app. Riders will be able to designate up to five people as “trusted contacts.” You’ll then be asked to share trip details with them every time you get in an Uber. You can also choose to only use the option at night.

Users will also be able to access a dedicated space to “learn about key safety information, including tips built in partnership with law enforcement, driver screening processes, insurance protections and community guidelines.”

The new safety initiatives will start this summer.