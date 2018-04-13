Filed Under:Crash, Highway 1

PACIFICA (CBS SF) — A man was rescued Friday after his van plunged more than 100 feet off a cliff and crashed into the Pacific Ocean on Highway 1 outside the Devil Slide’s tunnel, authorities said.

Just before 8 a.m, a man was plucked from the wreckage near Highway 1 between Montara State Beach and Gray Whale Cove. Rescuers had to rappel down the cliff to the man’s location and then bring him back up.

Fortunately, the man was well enough to walk.

(Credit: KPIX)

The heavily damaged van was partially submerged and bobbing in the surf, crashing into the base of the cliff.

(Credit: KPIX)

(Credit: KPIX)

A Coast Guard helicopter searched nearby waters for possibly more victims. It was not immediately known if there were any other passengers in the car.

Rescue teams from San Mateo County, the CHP And the Coast Guard assisted in the rescue.

The highway had been reduced to one-way traffic as a result of the incident, and drivers were advised to use alternate routes.

