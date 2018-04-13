FOLSOM (CBS13) – Folsom hired a new Chief of Police. Rick Hillman is the current Folsom Police Department Commander.

Commander Hillman will serve as Folsom’s Acting Police Chief until April 23. His predecessor, Chief Cynthia Renaud, was named as the new Police Chief for the City of Santa Monica. She had served as Folsom’s Police Chief since 2011.

Commander Hillman joined Folsom PD in 1995 as an officer and worked his way up through the ranks. He’s held supervisory positions in patrol, investigations, professional standards and internal affairs. Most recently he’s been the commander of the Operations Bureau, which represents all uniformed personnel. As for the promotion, he said: “I am honored to have this opportunity to lead the men and women of the Folsom Police Department. This is a premiere law enforcement organization with a staff committed to providing the best possible police services to the community. As a longtime member of the department and resident of Folsom, I look forward to enhancing our progressive outreach programs and working hard to keep our community as one of the safest in the nation.”

The Folsom Police Department has 106 employees, 75 volunteers and a yearly budget of $21 million.