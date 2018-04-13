Filed Under:prom, siriusxm

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Relive your prom starting Monday! SiriusXM will launch a Prom Radio station.

The channel is “dedicated to spiking your punch with musical memories of proms from the 80s, 90s and beyond,” according to a news release.

Here are some of the songs you can expect to hear on Channel 4 starting at 9am PT on April 16: Aerosmith’s “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing”, Cyndi Lauper’s “Time After Time”, Bell Biv Devoe’s “Poison”, Madonna’s “Like a Prayer” and K-Ci and JoJo’s “All My Life”.

Prom Radio will be on the air until May 11.

