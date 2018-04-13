SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Cell phone video shows a PE teacher, face to face with his student moments after students claim he punched the student.

“Look at me, look at me!” the teacher yells in the video.

Witnesses say moments earlier, they saw the teacher punch the eighth-grader in the face.

Jordan Jackson is that student in the video. He doesn’t have a mark on his face, but says he’s still recovering from the shock of it all.

“I’ve been having problems with him all year. He never liked me. He never liked me,” Jackson said.

His teacher, Hugh Tolliver, spoke to CBS13.

“I did not take a disliking to the student personally,” he said.

Tolliver denies ever getting physical with Jackson. Rather, he says he was trying to confiscate basketballs from him.

“My objective was to grab the ball from the student before he could react. I understood the student was very rambunctious,” Tolliver said.

Tolliver’s now on paid administrative leave. Natomas Gateway Middle School won’t comment on the case, but the Sacramento Police Department is investigating.

As for Jackson’s parents, they haven’t pressed charges against the physical education teacher, but they’re furious.

“Maybe he did lose his cool but that does not give you the right to touch a student half your size, half your age,” said Jackson’s Stepdad, Shuntae Campbell.

They’d like to see Jackson switched into a different PE class

“Mentally, he needs to know, going to school he’s safe. He can talk to his teachers. He needs a learning environment,” said Mom Brittany Roberson.

Either way, Tolliver regrets the way he acted.

“I know better to do that as my position as a teacher. I shouldn’t have gotten so enraged like that, in a situation where I’d be falsely accused of striking a student,” he said.