Filed Under:Crash, Rocklin

ROCKLIN (CBS13) – Police and firefighters are on the scene of a fatal two-vehicle collision in a residential area of Rocklin.

The incident happened in the area of Springview and Willowynd drives. One person was killed and three others were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries after an SUV collided with a Mitsubishi Eclipse, according to a statement from the Rocklin Police Department.

dashos2uwaani1m Two Vehicle Crash Kills 1, Injures 3 In Rocklin

A witness says all four of the victims were inside Eclipse. He says two of them were unresponsive and one was asking for help. He says he helped pry door and render aid to one of the men.

dasirocu8aajopn Two Vehicle Crash Kills 1, Injures 3 In Rocklin

Traffic is closed in both directions and drivers are being told to avoid the area.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s