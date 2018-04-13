ROCKLIN (CBS13) – Police and firefighters are on the scene of a fatal two-vehicle collision in a residential area of Rocklin.

The incident happened in the area of Springview and Willowynd drives. One person was killed and three others were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries after an SUV collided with a Mitsubishi Eclipse, according to a statement from the Rocklin Police Department.

A witness says all four of the victims were inside Eclipse. He says two of them were unresponsive and one was asking for help. He says he helped pry door and render aid to one of the men.

Traffic is closed in both directions and drivers are being told to avoid the area.