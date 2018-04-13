RENTON, Wash. (AP) – The Seattle Seahawks are hoping Sebastian Janikowski can solve their kicking issues.

Seattle signed Janikowski on Friday amid a number of moves by the team.

Seattle also signed quarterback Stephen Morris to have another arm on the roster behind Russell Wilson. Running back J.D. McKissic and defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson signed their exclusive rights free agent contracts for the 2018 season.

Janikowski spent 17 seasons with the Oakland Raiders but missed the 2017 season due to a back injury. Janikowski, 40, has made 80.4 percent of his kicks during his career and holds the NFL record with 55 field goals of 50 yards or longer.

Janikowski will join former Jacksonville kicker Jason Myers in the competition to replace Blair Walsh, who was inconsistent in his one season as the Seahawks kicker last year.

