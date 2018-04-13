(Credit: Thinkstock)

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A man was arrested following a standoff at a home in the Arden Arcade area of Sacramento.

On Friday, authorities spotted a vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle and tried to pull it over, but the suspect drove away, finally ditching the vehicle in the 2000 Block of Howe Avenue, according to a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department statement.

The man then allegedly tried to steal a car but was unsuccessful. He then led police on bicycles on a chase for several blocks.

He then ran inside of a home where children and a woman were present. All of the residents except for the suspect left the home. He was eventually taken into custody.