LOS ANGELES (AP) — Strong winds have begun to die down after lashing parts of greater Los Angeles, the San Joaquin Valley and the Sierra Nevada.

Numerous trees fell and scattered power outages occurred through early Friday before the system began weakening.

The blustery system blew in Thursday, bringing light snow to mountains along Interstate 5 north of Los Angeles and greater amounts to the Sierra.

The National Weather Service says the northerly winds will weaken as they transition to northeasterly and flow shifts offshore.

The thousands of people heading to the Riverside County desert for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will find sunny conditions through the weekend, with decreasing winds and temperatures rising from the low 80s to the low 90s.

