  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMThe 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    00:00 AMJoel Osteen
    00:30 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
Filed Under:arson, Fire, murder, Music, Music Studio, Recording Studio

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police have arrested a man on suspicion of murder in connection with a music recording studio fire that killed two people.

The Los Angeles Police Department announced Sunday that officers arrested 28-year-old Eferem Demery after a Saturday morning fire at Top Notch Recordings in Universal City. Two other people were injured.

Police didn’t immediately release any more details. Jail records don’t indicate whether Demery is represented by an attorney.

Crews found heavy smoke when they responded shortly before 7 a.m. to the single-story facility in the Universal City area north of downtown.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s