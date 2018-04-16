POLLOCK PINES (CBS13) – A spring storm is starting off the week on a wet note.

Scattered rain showers are expected on Monday throughout the Sacramento Valley. There’s also a chance of thunderstorms.

Expect some periods of heavy isolated rainfall and possible hail until around 4 p.m.

By 10:30 p.m. Monday, about .19” of rain in expected in Sacramento from the storm. About .49” of rain is expected in Modesto, while about .40” of rain is expected in South Lake Tahoe.

So how much rain is expected with today's storm? Here is a look at forecast rain totals by 9:30PM. #Modesto #Stockton #Auburn #Jackson will see some of the heaviest rainfall. @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/BER8V1qHQT — Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) April 16, 2018

Chain controls are in place on both Interstate 80 and Highway 50 Monday morning due to snow.

The snow level is expected to drop to about the 3,000-4,000’ level.

Clear skies are expected by Tuesday, but the chance of showers return by Wednesday.