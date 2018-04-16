  • CBS13On Air

AUBURN (CBS13) – Deputies in Placer County made it their mission to do something special for an inspirational teenager they met recently.

Detective Ryan with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office met 18-year-old Henry in North Auburn while on patrol last year.

Henry is legally blind but still loves to run – while carrying a large American flag.

Inspired by Henry, deputies met up with him and his sister at the Auburn Running Company. The deputies then bought Henry two new pairs of Hoka running shoes. Also inspired by Henry’s story, the business gave the deputies a good discount.

Deputies say Henry then grabbed his flag and ran back home, which is several miles away.

Henry will be graduating from high school in the coming months and plans to attend Sacramento State University, deputies say.

