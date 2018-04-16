SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A growing number of Northern California citizens are calling for their counties to stop upholding the Sanctuary State Bill, also known as SB 54.

Opponents say the bill violates the U.S. Constitution, and puts public safety at risk.

The push for non-sanctuary counties began after U.S. Attorney Jeff Sessions filed a lawsuit against California over three immigration laws the state passed.

Some people who support the lawsuit are now looking to their local county leaders for a solution.

“Everyone has the right to come here no matter who they are, provided they follow the law to do it.”

State of Jefferson member, Mark Baird, says he has a big problem with the sanctuary state bill shielding illegal immigrants across California.

“It is a slap in the face to every single person who spent years gaining permission to become legal citizens,” Baird said.

Baird also believes the bill illegally waives the authority of the federal government to do its job. His opinion is supported by other citizens around Northern California.

“This has nothing to do with compassion, this has to do with public safety,” said El Dorado County Sheriff John D’Agostini.

D’Agostini is among many calling for local officials to stop recognizing the sanctuary state bill, which bars local and state law enforcement from working with the federal government on immigration enforcement.

The latest opposition to come down on the bill comes from Placer County.

“I would really like to ask our board members to go as declare Placer County a non-sanctuary county,” said one woman during last week’s board of supervisors meeting.

Although the board has yet to take a formal stance on the issue, Placer County Supervisor Kirk Uhler says he doesn’t think state law should supersede this policy.

“It’s the right of the federal government to determine this policy, we should not be in this position,” said Uhler.

“One thing is clear, board of supervisors and city council officials can’t choose which laws they’ll follow or not follow, this measure is constitutional,” said state Sen. Kevin De León.

De León is the author of the sanctuary state bill and says he believes the pressure is coming from a group of GOP conservatives.

De León says he’s not threatened by the movement.

He has a message for local politicians who oppose California as a sanctuary state:

“Do your job, don’t abdicate your responsibility, get your act together, stay in Washington and don’t come back home until we have immigration reform.”

The State of Jefferson group is currently raising money to file a lawsuit against the state.