Filed Under:Elk Grove

ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Camden Lake in Elk Grove has become a tourist attraction after reports of an alligator sighting surfaced last week.

Someone posted a picture online of what appeared to be a gator’s head poking out of the water.

Fish and wildlife officials have cordoned off the area, but it hasn’t stopped onlookers.

“It’s bizarre,” said Elk Grove resident Tom Orrock. “I don’t know if we’re overreacting or not. People in Florida are probably laughing at the attention this is getting, but we never seen this before.”

Alligators can grow to be up to 13 feet long and weigh upwards of 1,500 pounds. The range of the American alligator is limited to southern states.

“It’s kind of hard to believe, but it would be fun if it was true,” said Elk Grove resident Pam Erbe.

Camden Lake is just off Highway 99 near Bond Road.

