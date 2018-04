SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Deputies are investigating a man was found dead Sunday night.

The man was found unresponsive on Elkhorn Boulevard. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

PRESS RELEASE: Sheriff’s Homicide Detectives Investigate Suspicious Death. pic.twitter.com/E6eRRBRPP3 — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) April 16, 2018

Authorities say the man’s body had sustained major trauma, leading them to call the death suspicious.

The man’s identity has not yet been revealed.

Detectives are still investigating the incident.