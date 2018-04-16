LOCKEFORD (CBS13) – A search is on for a “burger bandit” who tried to rob a Lockeford Burger King earlier this month.

The incident happened on April 2. The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says a man walked up to the counter, ordered a drink and then gave the clerk a $5 bill.

Once the register was open, the man showed off what looked to be a handgun in his waistband. The man then reached in towards the till, but the clerk slapped away his hand.

Deputies say this sent the man running out of the restaurant.

Surveillance photos of the man have been released. Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office at (209) 468-4400.