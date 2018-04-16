  • CBS13On Air

MOULTON, Ala. (AP) – A special-needs student had a one-of-a-kind prom date when an NFL player returned to his home county in Alabama to take her to the dance.

Don Jones is a 27-year-old defensive back for the San Francisco 49ers who is from Lawrence County. He tells WBRC-TV it was a “blessing” to go to the prom Friday night with 18-year-old Lindsey Preston, who has Down syndrome.

gettyimages 841048132 49ers Player Takes Teen With Down Syndrome To Prom

(Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jones is a family friend. His mother taught Preston in elementary school.

Preston’s mom, Kristi Martin, tells The Associated Press that Jones danced with all the students and “made everybody feel special.”

Jones played at Arkansas State before going pro. He has played for the Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans.

