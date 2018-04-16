SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) – Never forget that Tahoe is bear country.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says, late Monday morning, a bear managed to get into a man’s pickup truck parked in South Lake Tahoe.

You see, bears are pretty good at getting into unlocked cars when looking for food.

However, while this bear managed to get in, it somehow managed to get itself locked inside the truck.

The carnage left inside the truck is a perfect example of how bears’ strength should be respected.

An El Dorado County deputy managed to safely get the door open and let the angry bear out. But, as sheriff’s office said in their Facebook post, “Let’s just say I don’t think this will buff out.”

A young bear was captured on camera running from the scene.