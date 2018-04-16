  • CBS13On Air

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) – Never forget that Tahoe is bear country.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says, late Monday morning, a bear managed to get into a man’s pickup truck parked in South Lake Tahoe.

The carnage left by the bear. (Credit: El Dorado County Sheriff's Office)

The carnage left by the bear. (Credit: El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office)

You see, bears are pretty good at getting into unlocked cars when looking for food.

However, while this bear managed to get in, it somehow managed to get itself locked inside the truck.

The carnage left inside the truck is a perfect example of how bears’ strength should be respected.

The bear running off after being let out of the pickup truck. (Credit: El Dorado County Sheriff's Office)

The bear running off after being let out of the pickup truck. (Credit: El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office)

An El Dorado County deputy managed to safely get the door open and let the angry bear out. But, as sheriff’s office said in their Facebook post, “Let’s just say I don’t think this will buff out.”

A young bear was captured on camera running from the scene.

