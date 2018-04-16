  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento Police Department has released more video from the March 18 incident where Stephon Clark was shot and killed by officers.

In total, 23 in-car camera footage and 28 body-cam footage was released on Monday. Two 911 call audio files and the rest of the video from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department’s helicopter were also released.

Police say the new videos show officers responding to the scene after Clark was shot.

Faces have been blurred and audio has been redacted in some places due to confidentiality and privacy of people involved in the incident, police say.

All the videos can be found on the police department’s YouTube page: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLR0Wtq8JGPQYK5AKUxnAtR69GZiP1N4J2

