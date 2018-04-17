LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada jury is getting a rare behind-the-scenes look at a David Copperfield disappearing act after a British man claimed he was badly hurt as he participated in a 2013 show.

The executive producer of the Las Vegas Strip show testified Tuesday about the route that randomly chosen participants take during the illusion. The trick seems to make about a dozen audience members vanish onstage, only to reappear at the back of the theater at the MGM Grand resort.

Copperfield is expected to testify in his defense as he faces a lawsuit alleging negligence.

Longtime Copperfield business partner Chris Kenner told jurors that participants don’t know in advance that they’ll be quickly ushered through hidden passageways during the illusion dubbed “the runaround.”