SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — “Implicit bias” is a phrase heard often in the Sacramento region on recent occasions.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg stressed the importance of implicit bias training for police officers. The Elk Grove Unified School District implemented training following racially insensitive events.

“We need to have culturally responsive teachers, culturally responsive staff,” said district spokeswoman Xanthi Pinkerton.

Pinkerton says openness, acceptance, and understanding are the main purpose of the training.

“[Teachers should] look over a student’s profile, understand where they are coming from and be able to help them from an educational standpoint,” said Pinkerton.

Pinkerton says addressing implicit bias begins with realizing its existence.

“Recognizing your own behaviors, your own biases, and your cognitive perspective,” said Pinkerton.

In the last year, the district has begun bias training with teachers and staff. The district has come under fire for several racially charged incidents in the last two years. Including a student video that went viral, and allegations of a race-related firing of school deputies.

“We realize we need to have the training,” said Pinkerton, “It needs to be integrated.”

The school system now has presentations, group discussions, and even home visits aimed at educating staff on their biases and broaden their understanding of other people.

“Help build unity, help integration and it really helps people understand other people,” said Pinkerton.

The Sacramento Police Department also requires all officers to go through bias training.

“We want officers to implement this every time they interact with a member of the community,” said Eddie Macaulay with the Sacramento Police Department.

Officers spend class time going over scenarios and discussing how bias could affect outcomes.

As part of the cultural immersion portion of the training, officers spend time learning about the community they work in.

“They participate in the Oak Park peace walk, they participate in a day of service where they’re out in the community in normal clothes helping do yard work, paint houses,” explained Macaulay.

Macaulay says bias training is a way to acknowledge core differences and find ways to build better relationships within the community.

“If you treat everyone fairly and in the same way regardless of how you personally may feel, then you gain the trust,” said Macaulay.