NEW YORK (CBS13) – Steph Curry is the most popular jersey in the NBA again this season.

The NBA released the list of top selling jerseys and top selling team merchandise. Curry and his team, the Golden State Warriors, topped the lists for the 3rd straight year.

The rankings are based on sales at NBAStore.com since the start of the 2017-18 season.

LeBron James is the 2nd most popular jersey and the Cleveland Cavaliers are the 2nd most popular team for merchandise sales. The Sacramento Kings didn’t make either list.

Here is the full list from the NBA:

Top 15 Most Popular NBA Jerseys:                       

  1. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
  2. LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers
  3. Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors
  4. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
  5. Kyrie Irving, Boston Celtics
  6. Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder
  7. Kristaps Porzingis, New York Knicks
  8. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
  9. James Harden, Houston Rockets
  10. Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers
  11. Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio Spurs
  12. Lonzo Ball, Los Angeles Lakers
  13. Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers
  14. Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors
  15. Jimmy Butler, Minnesota Timberwolves

 

Top 10 Most Popular Team Merchandise:

  1. Golden State Warriors
  2. Cleveland Cavaliers
  3. Philadelphia 76ers
  4. Los Angeles Lakers
  5. Boston Celtics
  6. Milwaukee Bucks
  7. Oklahoma City Thunder
  8. New York Knicks
  9. Chicago Bulls
  10. Houston Rockets
