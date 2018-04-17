NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — An animal shelter in Nevada County may soon be forced to close it’s doors as the county reconsiders its options.

Sammie’s Friends has been operating the shelter for nearly a decade, but recently learned the county may not renew its contract. The decision is causing a lot of concern in the community.

About 1,900 cats and dogs come through the doors at Sammie’s Friends each year and nearly just as many are put into new homes. With such a good success rate, shelter leaders say they were shocked to learn their services may no longer be needed.”

It’s a safe haven for animals abandoned, abused, surrendered and stray as they await adoption.

“The human has a better life and the pet has a better life. How much better does it get?” said Sammie’s Friends co-founder and President Cheryl Wicks.

Wicks and Curt Romander founded Sammie’s Friends in 2004. In 2010, they took over operations of the Nevada County Animal Shelter. This January, they placed a bid to extend their soon-to-expire contract with the county, asking for $743,000 a year to run operations, or $330,000 more than before.

“What we presented was a very fair representation of what’s happening elsewhere,” said Romander.

The nonprofit says it also agreed to continue fully funding medical care for the animals, as it’s been doing for eight years.

“A total package of about $1.4 million for $743,000,” said Romander.

Monday, the shelter received an email from the county’s purchasing department saying the county has rejected its proposal and it appeared the winner of the contract would be the Placer County Animal Shelter, which unlike Sammie’s Friends, is not a no-kill facility.

Romander said, “That’s something we just can’t accept.”

The shelter posted the bombshell on it’s Facebook page hours later, and the message has since gone viral. Tuesday, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department, which oversees animal control, sent out a press release in response to the community concern and support, saying no final decisions have been made and that the board of supervisors will have the final say. For now, Sammie’s Friends waits in limbo.

“It’s kind of heart-wrenching to think this could be over in a short time.”

Sammie’s Friends plans to attend the next board of supervisors meeting this coming Tuesday to voice its concerns. It’s also holding a town hall next Wednesday to get as much community input and support as it can.