SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — If you’ve been procrastinating on your taxes, your Tuesday night plans just changed.

The IRS has extended the tax day deadline another day after problems with the service for paying taxes online was having problems.

Urgent: IRS provides an extra day for taxpayers to file, pay their taxes following system issues. File by midnight, April 18. — IRS (@IRSnews) April 17, 2018

In other words, while the normal tax deadline is April 15, you’ll have all the way until Wednesday, April 18 to get it done this year, so no excuses.

This year, April 15 fell on a Sunday, which might have pushed the deadline to April 16. But Emancipation Day, a holiday in Washington D.C. celebrating when Abraham Lincoln freed slaves in 1862, was on Monday. That means tax day was April 17 this year, until technical difficulties pushed the deadline back another day.

The April 15 deadline was also pushed back last year because of Emancipation Day to April 18.

But don’t count on that reprieve next year. Emancipation Day will be on April 16 next year, meaning the April 15 deadline is back.